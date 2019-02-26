Holly Madison Finalizes Divorce From Pasquale Rotella

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019 10:56 AM
Holly Madison has finalized her divorce from Pasquale Rotella.
E! News has confirmed that a decree of divorce was filed yesterday in Las Vegas. This news comes about six months after the 39-year-old former Playboy Playmate filed for divorce from her 44-year-old EDM promoter husband. Shortly after the news broke, Pasquale took to Instagram to confirm the split.
"It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate," he wrote. "First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity."
"Holly is a talented woman and a beautiful soul. We remain the best of friends while co-parenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life," Pasquale continued. "Though it was not a decision we made hastily or take lightly, Holly and I welcome this next chapter in our relationship, and have every confidence that the future will bring only the best for us and our kids. We will always be family. Thank you all for your continued love and support."
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Holly later reposted the statement from Pasquale on her Instagram.
The exes share two children, Rainbow Aurora Rotella, 5, and Forest Leonardo Antonio Rotella, 2.
