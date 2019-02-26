Temptation Island Renewed for Season 2 on USA Network

The Temptation will continue for USA Network—season two of Temptation Island is coming, E! News has learned.

Set to film later in 2019, the second season will be an extended 12-episode run. Mark L. Walberg, the host of Fox's original series and USA's revival, is set to return as host. Season two will also include a reunion special.

Season one of the reality TV revival premiered January 15 and since its debut, Temptation Island has grown its audience by double digits, USA said in a release.