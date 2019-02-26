Janet Jackson Launches Las Vegas Residency: All the Dates and Details

Janet Jackson is heading to Sin City.

The 52-year-old singer announced on Tuesday she's launching a three-month residency at Park MGM's Park Theater in Las Vegas.

The show, Metamorphosis, promises to peel back the layers of the five-time Grammy winner's private life— from her childhood all the way through her acclaimed career.

"Fans will follow her path to self-love, empowerment, motherhood and activism, amidst the challenges faced along her personal journey," a press release stated. "She encourages her audiences to find their own light within themselves through her Metamorphosis."

Not only will the concert series provide "electrifying visuals" and "explosive dance numbers," but it will also give attendees the opportunity to hear Jackson's chart-topping hits. In addition, the program will celebrate the 30-year anniversary of her album Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814.

But if fans want tickets, they'll need to act fast. Jackson is performing a total of 15 shows.

To see all of the dates, check out the list below.