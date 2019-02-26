Jennifer Lawrence Makes First Public Appearance Since Engagement

Jennifer Lawrence attended Dior's Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday—making it her first public appearance since news of her engagement broke.

The 28-year-old actress arrived at the Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection show, held at the Musee Rodin, in a stunning gray dress, which she cinched at the waist with a black and gold belt. She also accessorized her look with drop earrings, heels and some sunglasses. Of course, she also donned her shiny new sparkler.

News of the Oscar winner's engagement to art gallerist Cooke Maroney broke earlier this month and came about eight months after rumors of their romance began.

The Hunger Games actress has already been spotted out and about wearing her ring while having a girls' night out with friends in New York City, as well as on date nights with Maroney.

The Kentucky native has been absent from the award show circuit this year after stunning in a sparkling Dior dress at last year's Oscars.