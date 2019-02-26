Angelina Jolie and Her 6 Kids Step Out for Movie Night in NYC

Monica Schipper/ Getty for Netflix
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019 5:58 AM
Monica Schipper/ Getty for Netflix
The gang's all here for a movie night!
Such was the case for Angelina Jolie and her famous family on Monday night. Of course, it wasn't just any ordinary movie night for the star and her youngsters. The actress moderated a special screening of the Netflix film, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City.
The movie is Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor's feature directorial debut and stars him as well as Maxwell Simba, Aïssa Maïga, Lily Banda, Lemogang Tsipa, Philbert Falakeza, Joseph Marcell and Noma Dumezweni.
Ejiofor sat down with Jolie for a Q&A during the event, as did William Kamkwamba, whose memoir the film is based on. The film tells Kamkwamba's tale of when he was a boy and figured out how to build a windmill to save his Malawian village from famine.
Monica Schipper/ Getty for Netflix
Along with famous guests like David Schwimmer, Abbi Jacobson, Neve Campbell, Christian Slater, Gina Gershon and Edward Norton, all six of Jolie's children with ex-husband Brad Pitt—Maddox, 17, Zahara, 14, Pax, 15, Shiloh, 12, Vivienne, 10, and Knox, 10—attended and happily posed for photos with their mama.
The sighting comes less than a week since the well-known mom and kids were spotted at the Museum of Modern Art.
Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art
As E! News reported last week, Jolie and four of the six kiddos stepped out for the opening night of the museum's Doc Fortnight and premiere for artist Prune Nourry's Serendipity documentary, inspired by her breast cancer diagnosis. It was a fitting event for Jolie, who underwent a preventative double mastectomy in 2013.
Where will Angelina and her kids pop up next?
