Lindsay Lohan Finally Dances the LiLo on Beach Club

We have witnessed history.

Lindsay Lohan finally graced us with her infamous LiLo dance, which we first saw in an Instagram video that went viral. The full dance just aired on Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, and it was something magical. A sight to behold. A legendary moment.

Lindsay had her staff of VIP ambassadors put on a gay pride party at the Beach House, and it was lit, though we struggled to pay attention to anything happening, due to the anticipation. So it was when Lindsay Lohan made her third outfit change and Brent arrived on stage in drag to DJ the party that we knew it was finally time.