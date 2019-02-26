DJ Khaled to Host 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: See the Complete List of Nominations

JonathanMannion/Nickelodeon
by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019 2:15 PM
The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards is right around the corner.
Not only has Nickelodeon unveiled its host for the star-studded celebration, but the entire list of nominations! DJ Khaled will host the slimiest party of the year, which is set to take place Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. (Fingers crossed baby Asahd makes an appearance.)
Double Dare host and YouTube star Liza Koshy unveiled the nominations during Nickelodeon's first-ever livestream event on Tuesday. Leading the pack is Avengers: Infinity War with 10 nominations, followed by Black Panther with five and Cardi B with four.
Beginning today, fans can cast votes on the official Kids' Choice Awards website, KCA2019.com, and on the Screens Up app. International fans can also cast votes through the Nick Play app in regions where it is available. Be sure to follow Nickelodeon's various social media accounts, as fans will also be able to cast their vote for certain categories via Twitter and Instagram.
Check out the complete list of 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards below!
Favorite Funny TV Show:
The Big Bang Theory
BUNK'D
Fuller House
Henry Danger
Modern Family
Raven's Home
Favorite TV Drama:
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Flash
Riverdale
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Favorite Reality Show:
America's Got Talent
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing with the Stars: Juniors
Double Dare
The Voice
Favorite TV Host:
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games)
Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out)
Liza Koshy & Marc Summers (Double Dare)
Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties)
Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
Tyra Banks (America's Got Talent)
Favorite TV Judges:
Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America's Got Talent)
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol)
Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, (Dancing with the Stars)
Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM)
Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice)
Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)
Favorite Cartoon:
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
The Loud House
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
Favorite Male TV Star:
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger)
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK'D)
Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events)
Favorite Female TV Star:
Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Andi Mack)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)
Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)
Favorite Movie:
Aquaman
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
The Kissing Booth
To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Favorite Movie Actor:
Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I've Loved Before)
Favorite Movie Actress:
Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns)
Joey King (Shelly "Elle" Evans, The Kissing Booth)
Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia, Black Panther)
Rihanna (Nine Ball, Ocean's 8)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favorite Superhero:
Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favorite Butt-Kicker:
Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
Danai Gurira (Okoye, Black Panther)
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Emilia Clarke (Qi'ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story)
Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Johnson, Creed II)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favorite Animated Movie:
The Grinch
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Incredibles 2
Peter Rabbit
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie:
Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Andy Samberg (Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Grinch, The Grinch)
Channing Tatum (Migo, Smallfoot)
James Corden (Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit)
Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie:
Gal Gadot (Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet)
Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Kristen Bell (Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)
Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Yara Shahidi (Brenda, Smallfoot)
Zendaya (Meechee, Smallfoot)
Favorite Music Group:
The Chainsmokers
Fall Out Boy
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
twenty one pilots
Favorite Male Artist:
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Drake
Justin Timberlake
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Female Artist:
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Favorite Song:
Delicate (Taylor Swift)
In My Blood (Shawn Mendes)
In My Feelings (Drake)
Natural (Imagine Dragons)
thank u, next (Ariana Grande)
Youngblood (5 Seconds of Summer)
Favorite Breakout Artist:
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Dan + Shay
Juice WRLD
Kane Brown
Post Malone
Favorite Collaboration:
Girls Like You (Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B)
Happier (Marshmello, featuring Bastille)
I Like It (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin)
Meant to Be (Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line)
No Brainer (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo)
SICKO MODE (Travis Scott, featuring Drake)
Favorite Social Music Star:
Baby Ariel
Chloe x Halle
Jack & Jack
JoJo Siwa
Max & Harvey
Why Don't We
Favorite Global Music Star
Africa: Davido
Asia: BLACKPINK
Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan
Europe: David Guetta
North America: Taylor Swift
Latin America: J Balvin
United Kingdom: HRVY
Favorite Video Game:
Just Dance 2019
LEGO® The Incredibles
Marvel's Spider-Man
Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate
Super Mario Party™
Favorite Social Star:
David Dobrik
Emma Chamberlain
Guava Juice
Lilly Singh
Miranda Sings
Ryan ToysReview
Favorite Gamer:
DanTDM
Jacksepticeye
Markiplier
Ninja
PopularMMOs
SSSniperWolf
How Do You Want to Help?:
Help People in Need (homes, food, care and more)
Help Schools (supplies, after-school activities, arts, gym, STEM and more)
Help the Environment (disaster relief, clean water, recycling and more)
Help Animals (pet rescue, wildlife preservation, service animals and more)
Help Prevent Bullying (positivity, emotional support, respect and more)
Good luck to all the nominees!
