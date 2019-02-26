DJ Khaled to Host 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: See the Complete List of Nominations

The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards is right around the corner.

Not only has Nickelodeon unveiled its host for the star-studded celebration, but the entire list of nominations! DJ Khaled will host the slimiest party of the year, which is set to take place Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. (Fingers crossed baby Asahd makes an appearance.)

Double Dare host and YouTube star Liza Koshy unveiled the nominations during Nickelodeon's first-ever livestream event on Tuesday. Leading the pack is Avengers: Infinity War with 10 nominations, followed by Black Panther with five and Cardi B with four.

Beginning today, fans can cast votes on the official Kids' Choice Awards website, KCA2019.com, and on the Screens Up app. International fans can also cast votes through the Nick Play app in regions where it is available. Be sure to follow Nickelodeon's various social media accounts, as fans will also be able to cast their vote for certain categories via Twitter and Instagram.

Check out the complete list of 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards below!