13 Lip Masks That'll Be Your New Best Friend

There's no nice way to put this, but flaky, dehydrated lips are just never attractive.

It's a real dilemma this time of year too, when winter weather is drying up our skin—lips included. So how do you gracefully handle the situation? By investing in a heavy duty lip mask—that's how.

There's actually quite a few legit ones out there and trust us when we say that they get the job done. Leave one on your nightstand and use as an overnight treatment or throw in your bag and use a heavy duty lip balm whenever you need a little lip love.