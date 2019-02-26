13 Lip Masks That'll Be Your New Best Friend

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019 3:00 AM

E-Comm: Lip Masks Will Be Your New Best Friend

There's no nice way to put this, but flaky, dehydrated lips are just never attractive.

It's a real dilemma this time of year too, when winter weather is drying up our skin—lips included. So how do you gracefully handle the situation? By investing in a heavy duty lip mask—that's how.

There's actually quite a few legit ones out there and trust us when we say that they get the job done. Leave one on your nightstand and use as an overnight treatment or throw in your bag and use a heavy duty lip balm whenever you need a little lip love.

Lip Masks Will Be Your New Best Friend

Tatcha Camellia Goldspun Lip Balm

BUY IT: $30 at Tatcha

﻿﻿Patchology FlashPatch Lip Gels (24 count)

BUY IT: $50 at Dermstore

SEPHORA COLLECTION Hydrating Lip Mask

BUY IT: $3 at Sephora

CLINIQUE Pep-Start Pout Restoring Night Mask

BUY IT: $17.50 at Sephora

JOUER COSMETICS Overnight Conditioning & Repairing Lip Mask

BUY IT: $20 at Sephora

KNC Beauty Lip Mask, 5 Pack with Zippered Pouch

BUY IT: $25 at Neiman Marcus

KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 Buttermask Intense Repair Lip Treatment

BUY IT: $26 at Sephora

BITE BEAUTY Agave Lip Mask

BUY IT: $26 at Sephora

Kocostar Lip Mask

BUY IT: $38 at Free People

SARA HAPP® The Lip Slip® One Luxe Balm

BUY IT: $28 at Nordstrom

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

BUY IT: $20 at Sephora

Yes To Coconut 2-Step Single Use Lip Kit Pucker Up!

BUY IT: $3.59 at Target

Burt's Bees Lip Mask With Meadowfoam Seed and Almond Oils

BUY IT: $2.99 at Target

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

