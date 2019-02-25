Drake Parties With Exes Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez After 2019 Oscars

According to the source, the two "seemed to be very friendly with each other and were hanging out at one point."

However, "they didn't seem affectionate at all," the source noted, "but just as if they have a good friendship now."

The source added, "They weren't hanging out the entire night, but did say hello, were cordial and interacted for a moment. Rihanna was with a few friends and they also said hello to Drake. It seemed like everyone knew each other and were excited to be reunited."

According to another source, the run-in happened as Drake was coming down stairs and Rihanna was going up. "They were both with a group of friends and they greeted each other and were very friendly," the second source said. "It was all good between them, they seemed like friends and there was no tension at all. It was a really casual exchange, but they caught up there at the bottom of the steps for a few minutes when they crossed paths."