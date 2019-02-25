Bradley Cooper Gave Lady Gaga The Sweetest Advice Before Their Oscars Performance

As the age-old saying goes: There could be 100 people in a room and 99 don't believe in you, but all it takes is just one... and that one is Bradley Cooper.

His strong faith in Lady Gaga's abilities was obvious at the 2019 Oscars, especially during their intimate performance of "Shallow." But it turns out that the singer didn't have that same confidence in herself that he did. Luckily, her A Star Is Born co-star was by her side to give her the little push she needed.

After accepting the Oscar for Best Song, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt went backstage to speak to the press all about the lovely experience, where Lady Gaga revealed the words of encouragement Bradley gave her ahead of their performance. "What I would like to say is one of the hardest things in life is to be brave enough to be yourself," she said. "I wish to everyone that is going to that celebration to feel a joy inside of them. That's actually what Bradley said to me yesterday right before we did our last rehearsal for this performance of ‘Shallow.' He said, ‘Let's just drop a little bit of joy.'"