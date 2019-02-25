Inside Green Book's Controversial Road to Oscars Upset

When Green Book was announced the Best Picture winner at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, Spike Lee was not happy.

The legendary director, whose own film BlackKklansman was nominated in the same category, was, according to eagle-eyed reporters present in the Dolby Theater, visibly upset and even tried to storm out of the auditorium before being stopped at the doors. Later, in the press room, lips loose from the free-flowing champagne—"This is my sixth glass and you know why," he told reporters—Lee explained what was going through his mind when Peter Farrelly's film came out on top.

"I thought I was courtside at the Garden and the ref made a bad call," the die-hard New York Knicks fan quipped.

And while it's easy to write off Lee's reaction as a serious case of sour grapes—his film had just lost, after all, and he himself had just come up short in the first Best Director race of his storied career (though, he did win Best Adapted Screenplay, his first Oscar ever, earlier in the evening, so it wasn't all bad news), the moment reflects how this by all accounts lovely film telling the true story of two men from different walks of life forced together under unique circumstances during a dark period in America's history who were able to overcome it all and grow together as human beings became such a contentious figure during award season.