Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Star-Studded Oscars Party Will Give You Serious FOMO

Hold up! Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 2019 Oscars party was on another level!

While some celebrations this weekend included red carpet entrances and camera crews documenting the fun, this A-list couple decided to make things a bit more private.

Fortunately for pop culture fans, E! News is getting exclusive inside details about the star-studded event. Brace yourself: You're going to wish you scored an invite to this celebration.

"The party was completely A-list," a source shared with E! News. "Guests began arriving around midnight and they didn't leave until about 5 a.m. and later. It was the party everyone wanted to be at it seems."

Some of the lucky attendees including Jamie Foxx, Adele, Drake and Rihanna. In addition, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attended together while the newly engaged Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrated as one.