Inside Lady Gaga's Incredibly Close Bond With Bradley Cooper

Of course, any physical romance between the two is relegated to the pages of the fan fiction doubtlessly being crafted by the more devoted legions of Ally and Jackson Maine supporters. Though Gaga did just unexpectedly call off her engagement to agent Christian Carino, with a source explaining the couple "just didn't work out," Cooper is still very attached to model Shayk. His partner of four years and mother to their nearly 2-year-old daughter Lea, was among the first of those gathered at the Dolby Theatre to leap to her feet post-performance and was quick offer a hug to the nine-time Grammy winner, 32, before she walked onstage to accept her trophy for "Shallow".

So it's unlikely anything is going on there. But by their own accounts Cooper and Gaga are quite close.

With an instant pull toward one another, that initial professional meeting at Gaga's home back in 2016 quickly turned personal. "She said, 'Are you hungry?' and I said, 'I'm starving,' and we went into her kitchen for spaghetti and meatballs," Cooper recalled.

To the Philadelphia native, the homemade fare represented so much more than just a kind gesture. "I love to eat—and that was actually a huge bond that we both came from East Coast Italian-American families," he explained of his connection with New York-born Gaga at the 2018 Venice Film Festival Conference. "So we had a real synchronicity on that level from our upbringing."