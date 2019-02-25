Shop the Adidas Originals By Ji Won Choi Collection That Just Launched Today

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 11:32 AM

E-Comm: Adidas Originals By Ji Won Choi

Are you an Adidas fan?

We don't blame you, who isn't an Adidas fan? The leggings, the sneaks, the track jackets—they've got all the classics. So when they launch a new collection with an up-and coming-designer, we're interested. Take the newest line, designed by Ji Won Choi, an emerging British designer. This is the pro's first big collab and we're pretty pumped about it—just take a look at the pieces.

A kimono-inspired sports jacket? Sign us up. Very wearable retro-cool bathing suit options? We're all about it. To shop the collection that just launched today, keep scrolling!

adidas Originals By Ji Won Choi 3-Stripe Jogger Pant

BUY IT: $120 at Urban Outfitters

Adidas

adidas Originals By Ji Won Choi 3-Stripe Bustier Bikini Set

BUY IT: $70 at Urban Outfitters

adidas Originals By Ji Won Choi 3-Stripe Zip-Up Track Jacket

BUY IT: $150 at Urban Outfitters

adidas Originals By Ji Won Choi 3-Stripe Snap Button Track Jacket

BUY IT: $120 at Urban Outfitters

adidas Originals By Ji Won Choi 3-Stripe Wide Leg Track Pant

BUY IT: $100 at Urban Outfitters

adidas Originals By Ji Won Choi 3-Stripe Tank Top Bikini Set

BUY IT: $70 at Urban Outfitters

adidas Originals By Ji Won Choi 3-Stripe Long Sleeve Bodysuit

BUY IT: $80 at Urban Outfitters

adidas Originals By Ji Won Choi Tied Split-Leg Track Pant

BUY IT: $120 at Urban Outfitters

adidas Originals By Ji Won Choi Kimono Sleeve Track Jacket

BUY IT: $150 at Urban Outfitters

adidas Originals By Ji Won Choi 3-Stripe Snap Button Jumpsuit

BUY IT: $150 at Urban Outfitters

adidas Originals by Ji Won Choi 3-Stripe Long Sleeve Bodysuit

BUY IT: $80 at Urban Outfitters

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

