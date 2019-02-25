The Enemy Within Is the "Spy Thriller Enemy What?! No! Stop!" Show You've Been Craving

The Enemy Within debuts tonight on NBC, and it's got a lot going on.

Jennifer Carpenter plays Erica Shepherd, the former director of the CIA who turned out to be a huge traitor. She was imprisoned, but now she's back in play because FBI agent Will (Morris Chestnut) needs her help to catch a new terrorist.

Cassandra Freeman and Raza Jaffrey play fellow FBI agents Jaqueline and Ali, and they weren't all that prepared when E!'s Erin Lim asked them to describe the show in three words at NBC's midseason press day.

"Spy, Thriller..."

"Enemy?"

"Within."

"What?! No! Stop!"

Don't you feel like you understand this show perfectly now?