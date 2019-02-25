From Crimson to Caped Couture: All of Meghan Markle's Morocco Looks

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 10:59 AM

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Dior Dress, Morocco Visit

Yui Mok/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle has taken over Morocco!

The expectant Duchess of Sussex jetted off to the country in North Africa alongside dad-to-be Prince Harry this weekend for a whirlwind tour ahead of the arrival of their first child. And, as fans of the royals well know, a tour often comes with tons of activities, walkabouts with the public and plenty of fabulous fashion to boot.  

From the moment the couple touched down in Casablanca on Saturday night, Markle's wardrobe did not disappoint. The former American star was dressed to impress from the start, first stepping out in a vibrant red Valentino dress. 

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

The royal has rocked a chic mix of daytime and formal looks throughout the quick trip, from a navy blazer and skinny jeans ensemble to a dazzling Dior gown for an event held at the British Residence.

And, while her time in Morocco was brief, she packed plenty of style into their weekend trip. 

Don't just take our word for it—see all of her looks in E!'s gallery below!

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Lady in Red

The pregnant royal kicked off the tour in vibrant style with this vibrant Valentino capelet dress. 

Meghan Markle

Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Layered Up

While exploring Asni on Sunday, the mom-to-be kept her look casual chic in a blue blazer by Alice + Olivia paired with a black T-shirt and HATCH skinny jeans, accessorized with an Aritzia Wilfred scarf and Illesteva York sunglasses. She finished the look comfortably with Birdies Blackbird slippers. 

Meghan Markle

Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images

A Slight Switch

During their Asni outings, Markle subtly swapped the black top she was wearing underneath her jacket for a white blouse. 

Meghan Markle

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Caped Couture

For a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco at the British Residence, Markle opted for a regal bespoke cream and gold caped gown by Dior.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/ WireImage

Stylish Stripes

On their last day in Morocco, the duchess donned a striped top paired with jeans, a J. Crew green jacket and finished off with Stuart Weitzman booties for their activities in Rabat. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Morocco Looks

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Garden Attire

For a visit to the Andalusian Gardens, Markle dressed up her daywear with a black strapless pleated dress worn under a white Aritzia jacket and completed with Manolo Blahnik polka dot slingback heels. 

Meghan Markle, Morocco

Yui Mok/PA Wire

Beauty in Blue

For their final engagement in Morocco—an audience with King Mohammed VI—Markle donned a unique patterned blue gown with ruffled sleeves. 

