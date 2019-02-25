Caitlyn Jenner Thinks Kendall Jenner Could Win an Oscar

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 10:05 AM
Will we one day see Kendall Jenner take the stage to accept an Academy Award? Caitlyn Jenner sure thinks so!
While attending Vanity Fair's 2019 Oscars after-party on Sunday night alongside Sophia Hutchins, the Olympic athlete shared her hope for her 23-year-old model daughter's future. During her chat with E! News' Hunter March on the red carpet, Caitlyn dished on which family member she believes could win an Oscar.
"Honestly, I think it would be Kendall," Caitlyn said. "If you've noticed all the things that she's done on-camera, outside of the show, she's just been brilliant."
Caitlyn went on to explain that every time she watches Kendall perform there's a "sparkle" in her face.
"She's so good at what she does," Caitlyn told E! News. "I don't know if she wants to do [acting] yet, 'cause she's so successful at modeling. But at some point, I think she should do that, and I think she'd be very good at it."
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Shortly after her interview with E! News, Caitlyn struck a pose on the red carpet alongside Kendall, who turned heads in her risqué halter dress.
Take a look at the interview above to see Caitlyn talk more about her family and reveal how many grandchildren she wants!
