Caitlyn Jenner Thinks Kendall Jenner Could Win an Oscar

Will we one day see Kendall Jenner take the stage to accept an Academy Award? Caitlyn Jenner sure thinks so!

While attending Vanity Fair's 2019 Oscars after-party on Sunday night alongside Sophia Hutchins, the Olympic athlete shared her hope for her 23-year-old model daughter's future. During her chat with E! News' Hunter March on the red carpet, Caitlyn dished on which family member she believes could win an Oscar.

"Honestly, I think it would be Kendall," Caitlyn said. "If you've noticed all the things that she's done on-camera, outside of the show, she's just been brilliant."

Caitlyn went on to explain that every time she watches Kendall perform there's a "sparkle" in her face.