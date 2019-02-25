See the Star-Studded 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Portraits

Hollywood's A-list stars stepped out to attend Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party on Sunday.

After the 2019 Oscars, celebs were ready to let loose at the annual celebration, held in Los Angeles. While at the VF bash, stars took the time to pose for official portraits, taken by photographer Mark Seliger.

Selma Blair was among the first stars to be photographed by Seliger at the party, posing along with a cane. The party was Blair's first public appearance since announcing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Tracee Ellis Ross also struck a pose for Seliger in the portrait studio at the bash.

Seliger also captured first-time Oscar winners Lady Gaga, Spike Lee and Olivia Colman in the studio, along with their awards.