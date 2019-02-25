John Mayer Hosted His Own Vanity Fair Oscars Party—and It Gave Us Serious FOMO

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 8:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
John Mayer, Halsey, Dave Chapelle

Instagram

John Mayer had one of the hottest Oscars parties of the night—and he didn't even have to leave his house.

Instead of attending the star-studded Vanity Fair after-party, the 41-year-old singer hosted his own version of the swanky soiree from his home.

During an Instagram Live video, the "Gravity" crooner explained he wasn't sure if he got an invite to the real party. He also admitted he struggled with wanting to go to the party but also stay home.

"I thought maybe I could kill two birds with one party," Mayer explained.

The seven-time Grammy winner went all out for the event, too. Not only did he built a replica of the magazine's step-and-repeat, but he also had celebrity guests, including Diplo, Halsey, Dave Chapelle, Bob Saget and Jeff Ross. Mayer and his guests dressed to the nines for the soiree, too. Mayer, for instance, wore a dapper black suit and the "Without Me" star wore a Vivienne Westwood dress. 

"And of course, the fake vanity fair red carpet with my fake date @johnmayer continuously pushing forward in the hopes that, one day, the internet might take a joke....," Halsey wrote on Instagram.

Photos

2019 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

In addition, Mayer had live entertainment and catered food provided by Shake Shack. He even had Vanity Fair napkins as an extra touch.

 

John Mayer, Halsey, Dave Chapelle

Instagram

However, Mayer hoped Vanity Fair wouldn't be too upset about his prank. 

"If you work at the Vanity Fair magazine party, please don't be mad at me because I really want to go next year," he said. "That's why I dressed up."

To see pictures from the actual Vanity Fair party, check out the gallery.

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Oscars , 2019 Oscars , John Mayer , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , Parties

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kevin Hart

What Kevin Hart Did Instead of Hosting the 2019 Oscars

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry 402, Lizzo

Watch Lizzo Blow Tyler Henry's Socks Off With Her Impressive Flute Skills on Hollywood Medium

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Tulle, Velvet & Sparkles, Oh My! Which Star Won the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet?

Gaby, Botched 513

Will the Botched Doctors Be Able to Fix New Patient Gaby's "Butchered" Breasts?

Lilly Singh

YouTube Star Lilly Singh Comes Out as Bisexual

Rami Malek, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Inside the Oscars 2019 After-Parties With Lady Gaga, Rami Malek and More Stars

Ellie Goulding, Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev, Zedd, Kendall Jenner, 2019 Vanity Fair After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

From Selfies to Snuggles: The Best Candid Moments at the 2019 Oscars

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.