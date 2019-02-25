Inside the Oscars 2019 After-Parties With Lady Gaga, Rami Malek and More Stars

With another Oscars in the Hollywood history books, it was time for the stars to celebrate.

And that they did all over Los Angeles on Sunday night. After the annual ceremony wrapped inside the Dolby Theater with Green Book taking home Best Picture, this year's winners grabbed their golden statues and headed out to party.

One of the first stops as always was the Governors Ball, where the 2019 victors could get their new awards engraved. First-time winner Rami Malek really got the party started when he grabbed a bottle of Piper-Heidsieck champagne, shook it up and popped off the cork. According to an insider, everybody cheered as he sprayed the bubbly. "He was clearly in a celebratory mood popping bottles!" the source said.

The night was just as fun for all the famous families taking in the special night, including the Bohemian Rhapsody winner's. Malek's mom and siblings could be spotted mingling with friends and having a great time at the Governors Ball and were later snapped all together inside Fox's after-party.