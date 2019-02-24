Kendall Jenner Skips Underwear for Risqué Vanity Fair Oscars Party Look

Kendall met up with Caitlyn Jenner and her partner Sophia Hutchins , who arrived shortly before her.

If she can avoid any wardrobe malfunction during the evening, she is the true winner of the night. It seems that she's taking after her big sis Kim Kardashian , who recently wore an equally shocking dress to the Hollywood Style Awards.

The 23-year-old model showed off nearly her entire physique at the after-party on Sunday night. She wore a risqué black sequin halter dress with a plunging panel. The look also included a cutout down the middle of the dress and an open back. She complemented the jaw-dropping dress with a simple hairstyle, which she wore straight down. Kendall posed in a number of positions at the entrance to the Vanity Fair party and has proven her modeling expertise with each one. No slips yet!

Kendall has been traveling all around the world for various fashion weeks.

The Vanity Fair fête is always home to some of the best after-party looks on Oscars night. Take a look at the gallery below to see some of the arrivals at the party.

On Friday, she strutted her stuff down the catwalk at the Fall 2019 Versace show at Milan Fashion Week alongside some of her closest pals including Gigi Hadid , Irina Shayk and Bella Hadid . Talk about a busy weekend!

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Kacey Musgraves If you loved her Grammys and Oscar red carpet looks, wait until you see the country music superstar's latest attire.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Newlyweds are here! The famous duo is true couple's goals when arriving at the annual event.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Couple's goals round two! The Jonas Brothers know how to do it on Oscars weekend.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Amanda Seyfried With makeup from Monika Blunder and hair by Jenny Cho, this actress is ready to work the red carpet.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Amy Poehler, Tina Fey & Maya Rudolph After presenting one of the first awards of the night, this Hollywood threesome keeps the party going in their fabulous looks.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Kerry Washington "FINAL TOUCHES before heading out to attend some #Oscar festivities," the Scandal star shared on Instagram. "Loving our new @neutrogena Illuminator. It's perfect for an evening out on the town. #NeutrogenaMakeup #proudcreativeconsultant."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Ciara Work it, mama! The "I Bet" singer wows again with her sparkling dress at the star-studded event.

Getty Images John Legend & Chrissy Teigen The party doesn't start until these A-listers walk in!

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Behati Prinsloo Leopard has never looked hotter on the red carpet thanks to this supermodel's look.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Supermodel in the house!

John Shearer/Getty Images Shailene Woodley The A-list actress has heads turning for her glamorous look.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Emma Roberts The American Horror Story star is ready to celebrate the biggest movies of the year.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Karolina Kurkova "Hair and makeup in full effect... @matthewstylist @kaleteter @vanityfair #oscarparty #theoscars @wlosangeles," the supermodel shared on Instagram before arriving on the red carpet.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Adriana Lima The supermodel's dress is great, but what about the jewelry by Chopard?

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Natalie Portman Say cheese! The A-list actress appears more than excited to celebrate on Hollywood's biggest night.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor After the show is the after party!

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Karamo Brown The Queer Eye star never disappoints in his red carpet attire.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Cobie Smulders The How I Met Your Mother star shines bright in her latest red carpet look.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImag Michelle Rodriguez The Fast & Furious star turns heads for all the right reasons for Sunday night's special look.

George Pimentel/Getty Images Maude Apatow The actress and eldest daughter of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow step out in a HUISHAN ZHANG gown.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth The tradition continues! Our favorite newlyweds enjoy date night at the star-studded engagement.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Jessica Alba The founder of Honest and Honest Beauty enjoys a glamorous night out with her husband Cash Warren.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Selma Blair Wearing Ralph & Russo, the actress is ready to celebrate the best in film.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara Date night, done right! The Hollywood power couple step out in style for the star-studded party. Joe is wearing ISAIA.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock Renee Zellweger The little black dress never goes out of style!

George Pimentel/Getty Images Regina Hall The actress stunned in a Georges Chakra lilac floral halter gown for her evening out.

John Shearer/Getty Images Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Diana Ross & Tracee Ellis Ross The family that celebrates the Oscars together, stays together! Ashlee is sporting Sophia Webster shoes.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Monica Lewinsky The Vanity Fair contributor arrives at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Stewart Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak Now this is the type of reunion we love during award season!

John Shearer/Getty Images Rashida Jones After being styled by Brad Goreski and some beauty prep from makeup artist Jamie Greenberg and the DERMAFLASH LUXE device, the actress is ready for her close up on the red carpet,

George Pimentel/Getty Images Jon Hamm Well, well, we think we found a handsome gentleman on this red carpet.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Savannah Guthrie "La La state of mind #Oscars #VFparty," the Today show co-host shared on Instagram before posing with husband Mike Feldman.

REX/Shutterstock Shonda Rhimes "When you and one of your besties @gordonejames get fancy for #vanityfairoscarparty #academyawards," the Grey's Anatomy and Scandal writer shared on Instagram.

JB Lacroix / AFP James Corden & Julia Carey Late night? No problem for this late-night host and his leading lady.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Gabrielle Union America's Got Talent's newest judge steps out in Valentino for her big night out.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross While we love the red dress, can we talk about the actress' earrings from Nikos Koulis?!

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images America Ferrera The Superstore star dazzled in a silver gown from the Tadashi Shoji Spring 2019 collection.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Anjelica Huston Talk about a red carpet smash! The Hollywood actress steps out for the event held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Isla Fisher The actress steps out in Jonathan Simkhai's dimensional sequin off shoulder gown.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Megan Mullally Hairstylist John Ruggiero and makeup artist Matthew Vanleeuwen help complete the Will & Grace star's red carpet look.

George Pimentel/Getty Images Tom Ford Don't act surprised that the world-famous designer looks super fashionable on Oscar weekend.

George Pimentel/Getty Images Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow Party's here! We have a feeling this gathering just got more fun thanks to this couple's arrival.

John Shearer/Getty Images Amanda Peet The biggest stars in Hollywood aren't disappointing on the red carpet.

John Shearer/Getty Images Ava DuVernay The Selma director celebrates the best films of the past year. "Congratulations to all the nominees this year. It's a special night for you, your families, friends + fellow artists to celebrate. Just relax and enjoy," she shared on Twitter. "The real job of your film is done. It's in the world. Moving and breathing. Tonight is just a cherry on top. xo."

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Radhika Jones The Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief shines in red for the publication's annual celebration.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock Elizabeth Banks After Clayton Hawkins perfects her hair, the actress is ready to rock the red carpet in her Monique Lhuillier dress.