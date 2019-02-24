Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Return to the Oscars Party Where They First Met

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 10:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are on another level at this year's Oscars parties.

On Sunday night, the newlyweds stepped out for the Vanity Fair Oscars after party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

And while it may just be an ordinary celebration for some, this event holds a special meaning to the couple.

As it turns out, the Vanity Fair party is where they first met in person back in 2017.

"I put my drink down," Nick recalled to Vogue when spying his wife on that special night. "Get on one knee—this is in front of a bunch of people—and I say, ‘You're real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud."

Photos

2019 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

The rest, they like to say, is history!

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

For her latest night out, Priyanka stunned in an Elie Saab Couture dress styled by Mimi Cuttrell. As for Nick, he looked handsome in a navy blue suit and bow-tie. Both parties accessorized their looks with jewelry from Chopard.

And while these two could have enough fun on their end, a few other familiar faces joined in on the fun.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner also made the event a date night as they posed for photos together before mingling inside with other A-list talent.

Safe to say the Oscars celebrations are just getting started.

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nick Jonas , Priyanka Chopra , Couples , 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Parties , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Oscars 2019: 9 Must-See Moments

Kendall Jenner, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Kendall Jenner Skips Underwear for Risqué Vanity Fair Oscars Party Look

Rami Malek, Fall, 2019 Oscars, Academy Awards

Rami Malek Treated By Paramedics After Falling Off the Stage at 2019 Oscars

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are All Smiles at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, 2019 Oscars, Reunions

11 Reunions That You Might Have Missed At the 2019 Oscars

Taylor Swift, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

The Crazy Reason Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Releasing an Album Soon

Spike Lee, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners, Samuel L. Jackson

Spike Lee's Reactions Deserve Their Own Award at the 2019 Oscars

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.