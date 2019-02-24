Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Return to the Oscars Party Where They First Met

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are on another level at this year's Oscars parties.
On Sunday night, the newlyweds stepped out for the Vanity Fair Oscars after party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
And while it may just be an ordinary celebration for some, this event holds a special meaning to the couple.
As it turns out, the Vanity Fair party is where they first met in person back in 2017.
"I put my drink down," Nick recalled to Vogue when spying his wife on that special night. "Get on one knee—this is in front of a bunch of people—and I say, ‘You're real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud."
The rest, they like to say, is history!
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
For her latest night out, Priyanka stunned in an Elie Saab Couture dress styled by Mimi Cuttrell. As for Nick, he looked handsome in a navy blue suit and bow-tie. Both parties accessorized their looks with jewelry from Chopard.
And while these two could have enough fun on their end, a few other familiar faces joined in on the fun.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner also made the event a date night as they posed for photos together before mingling inside with other A-list talent.
Safe to say the Oscars celebrations are just getting started.
