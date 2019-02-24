Rami Malek Treated By Paramedics After Falling Off the Stage at 2019 Oscars

Uh-oh! Rami Malek's Oscars experience just ended on a bumpy note.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star was fresh off his Best Actor win when photographers caught Rami as he took a tumble off the Dolby Theatre stage and fell into the audience area after the ceremony concluded.

Paramedics appeared to rush to the actor's aide, who was photographed seated in the front row with his Oscars statuette still in hand. People reports Malek was then moved to a private area backstage, where he received further treatment for possible injuries. The outlet also says Malek was unable to pose with Mahershala Ali, Regina King and Olivia Colman, who like Malek also won big at the Academy Awards.

E! News has reached out to Rami's rep for comment on the matter.