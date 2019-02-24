The Crazy Reason Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Releasing an Album Soon

Taylor Swift may have skipped the 2019 Oscars, but she's stirring up quite the drama online.

Okay, maybe it's not that serious. However, Swifties are speculating on Twitter that the Reputation singer is planning to release her rumored TS7 album soon.

After the star-studded awards show, fans quickly noticed Taylor cryptically and subtlety posting photos on social media in reference to the number seven.

The star took to Instagram to share her Oscars after-party fashion. She was casually laying on top of a spiral staircase in a holographic fringe dress. Seems pretty standard for an Insta post, right?

Fans quickly noticed she was "conveniently sitting 7 steps down," in her filtered photo. About nine hours ago, the "Bad Blood" singer shared a heavily filtered photo of the Los Angeles skyline. She captioned it with palm tree emojis, seven to be exact.

Her comments are turned off for both snaps. However, that didn't stop her fan base from running wild with the idea that she is teasing something special, like her rumored new album.