Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton's Romance Is the Real Winner This Awards Season

"Lucy, you're the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart."

A collective swoon could be felt inside the Dolby Theatre when Rami Malek accepted the award for Best Actor at the 2019 Oscars and gave the sweetest shout out to his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star and girlfriend Lucy Boynton.

News broke last April that Rami and Lucy had developed much more than a friendship while on set of the critically-acclaimed Freddie Mercury and Queen biopic, though it was only just a matter of months ago that they decided to take their relationship public... right in time for the 2018-2019 awards season spectacular.

From the most stylish red carpet photo opps to the cutest PDA, Rami and Lucy's love story is just another reason we'll be reliving the Oscars, Golden Globes and SAG Awards over and over again.