Taylor Swift Unveils Her Shimmering Look for Date Night With Joe Alwyn at the 2019 Oscars After Parties

Taylor Swift is looking absolutely "Gorgeous" for the 2019 Oscars.

Her beau Joe Alwyn attended the 2019 Oscars with the rest of the cast for The Favourite and now it's time to celebrate their wins. Swift, who has been the most supportive girlfriend this award season, is all dolled up for the handful of after-parties she and her main man were invited to.

As her boyfriend and the rest of the cast left the Oscars with their trophies in hand, Swift got all glammed up in her signature red lipstick and a shimmering dress. Her blonde locks are tied back in a sleek ponytail. She shared a photo to Instagram of her look ahead of the long night out with a heart for her caption.

Earlier in the weekend, the famous singer helped make one lucky couple's dream come true by singing "King of My Heart" at an engagement party. According to the Swift super-fan, he emailed her about his wish to surprise his fiancé with an impromptu performance and the performer happily obliged. Goldschmidt wrote on Instagram, "I can't thank Taylor enough for wanting to help make this day so special."