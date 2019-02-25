Best Accessories to Grace the Oscars 2019 Red Carpet

You know what they say: Accessories make or break the outfit.

So when it comes to the 2019 Oscars red carpet, the extras (the jewels, the shoes, the handbags) are really the saving grace. True: it's hard to go wrong when you're dripping in diamonds, but some looks are stronger than others. Take Charlize Theron who expertly accessorized her Dior gown with a diamond-encrusted snake necklace by Bvlgari. Or how about Ashley Graham, who went the subtle but class route with a timeless diamond choker by Martin Katz.

Want to know what other accessories from the evening made the cut? We've got 'em!