Green Book Wins Best Picture at the 2019 Oscars

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 8:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Green Book, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Another Oscars ceremony is in the books! 

As is tradition, the 2019 Academy Awards closed by announcing the winner of Best Picture. Green Book took home the most prestigious honor on Sunday evening, and the film's stars, producers and director took the stage inside the Dolby Theatre to accept the award. 

Producer Jim Burke called the honor a "dream," adding, "It's such a privilege. We need to start by thanking our friends at Participant Media, who have been with us every step of the way."

"We made this film with love, and we made it with tenderness and we made it with respect. It was all done under the direction of Pete Farrelly," Burke continued. 

"It's about loving each other despite our differences and finding out about who we are... The same people," Pete said onstage during his portion of the acceptance speech, then proceeding to shout out Green Book's leading actors, Viggo MortensenMahershala Ali and Linda Cardellini.

Photos

Oscars 2019 Winners

"All of these awards are because of Viggo, and Mahershala and Linda. But it started with Viggo," the director applauded. 

Charles B. Wessler concluded the heartfelt speech by dedicating the honor to the late actress Carrie Fisher.

Eight films were nominated for Best Picture this year, including A Star Is BornRomaBlacKkKlansmanThe FavouriteBlack PantherBohemian Rhapsody and Vice

In the hours leading up to the Best Picture reveal, Green Book was honored with the awards for Actor in a Supporting Role (Ali) and Original Screenplay. Other major winners of the night include Bohemian RhapsodyRoma and A Star Is Born.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of Green Book, and check out the complete list of winners from the 2019 Academy Awards here!

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Spike Lee, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners, Samuel L. Jackson

Spike Lee's Reactions Deserve Their Own Award at the 2019 Oscars

Lucy Boynton, Rami Malek, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton's Romance Is the Real Winner This Awards Season

Miley Cyrus, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Miley Cyrus Sings Her Praises for Mark Ronson at the 2019 Oscars After Party

Rami Malek, Olivia Coleman, 2019 Oscars, Jaw Droppers

The 8 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2019 Oscars

Taylor Swift, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Taylor Swift Unveils Her Shimmering Look for Date Night With Joe Alwyn at the 2019 Oscars After Parties

Black Panther

How History Was Made at the 2019 Oscars

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Gloria Campano, Celebs and Moms, 2019 Oscars

Julia Roberts Gives Bradley Cooper's Mom a Shout-Out at the 2019 Oscars

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.