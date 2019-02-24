Olivia Colman Gives the Most Relatable and Emotional Best Actress Speech at the 2019 Oscars

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The moment movie lovers have been waiting for—the winner for the Best Actress in a Leading Role category.
While the lineup of nominees were outstanding at the 2019 Oscars, Olivia Colman took home the coveted award for her moving performance in The Favourite.
Naturally, the 45-year-old star was shocked when presenters, Frances McDormandand Sam Rockwell, announced she won the Best Actress award. She made sure to soak up the special moment when she took the stage, giving an emotional and relatable speech. Co-star Emma Stone stood up and applauded the star.
"It's genuinely quite stressful. This is hilarious. I got an Oscar.," The Favourite actress said in her acceptance speech. "Okay. I have to thank lots of people. If I forget anybody, I'll find you later and give you a massive snog, I'm sorry I might forget now."
She thanked director Yorgos Lanthimos as well as co-stars, Stone and Rachel Weisz, who she said were "the two loveliest women in the world to fall in love with and to do to work with every day." Adding, "You can imagine, it wasn't a hardship."
This marks the first time the actress has won an Oscar award for the Best Actress in a Leading Role category. The 45-year-old star won the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance as Queen Anne.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Along with Colman, the list of nominees in the Best Actress category were Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), Melissa McCartney (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Glenn Close (The Wife).
She commended the women who were nominated alongside her, including Close.
"Glenn Close, you've been my idol for so long and this is not how I wanted it to be," Oliva said. "I think you're amazing. I love you very much."
While the actresses in the category didn't take home the award, they most certainly broke barriers and pushed the envelope with their outstanding performances.
Especially Aparicio, who earned an Oscar nomination for her feature film debut in Roma.
She became the first indigenous Mexican woman to receive an Oscar nomination and second Mexican to be nominated in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category.
In addition to Colman's win, she dazzled as bright as her trophy wearing a resplendent deep green gown. Her effortlessly elegant design was truly a sight to see.
Like most memorable Oscars moments, red carpet style always plays a supporting role. And the actress' outfit was no different.
Congrats to Olivia for her much-deserved win!
Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p