Olivia Colman Gives the Most Relatable and Emotional Best Actress Speech at the 2019 Oscars

The moment movie lovers have been waiting for—the winner for the Best Actress in a Leading Role category.

While the lineup of nominees were outstanding at the 2019 Oscars, Olivia Colman took home the coveted award for her moving performance in The Favourite.

Naturally, the 45-year-old star was shocked when presenters, Frances McDormandand Sam Rockwell, announced she won the Best Actress award. She made sure to soak up the special moment when she took the stage, giving an emotional and relatable speech. Co-star Emma Stone stood up and applauded the star.

"It's genuinely quite stressful. This is hilarious. I got an Oscar.," The Favourite actress said in her acceptance speech. "Okay. I have to thank lots of people. If I forget anybody, I'll find you later and give you a massive snog, I'm sorry I might forget now."

She thanked director Yorgos Lanthimos as well as co-stars, Stone and Rachel Weisz, who she said were "the two loveliest women in the world to fall in love with and to do to work with every day." Adding, "You can imagine, it wasn't a hardship."