Emma Stone's Reaction to Olivia Colman's 2019 Oscars Win May Be Our Favorite Thing

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 8:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Emma Stone, 2019 Oscars

Giphy/The Academy Awards

We just found the No. 1 cheerleader in the Dolby Theatre.

During tonight's 2019 Oscars, all eyes were on the Best Actress in a Leading Role category. With big names like Lady Gaga and Glenn Close, competition was certainly fierce.

But as the third hour of the live award show hit, pop culture fans learned Olivia Colman was the top winner for her role in The Favourite.

As soon as her name was announced, her cast and co-stars went wild. And then there was Emma Stone who freaked the freak out.

We loved when she delivered a huge kiss on the cheek. We admired the massive hug. And then there was Emma repeating the words, "Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh!"

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Now that's an Oscars moment.

Emma Stone, 2019 Oscars

Giphy/The Academy Awards

And when Olivia took the stage to deliver her acceptance speech, it was Emma that was still delivering a standing ovation.

"If I forget anybody, I'll find you later and give you a massive snog," Olivia shared on stage during her acceptance speech. "I'm sorry I might forget now."

Congratulations Olivia!

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Movies , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rami Malek, Olivia Coleman, 2019 Oscars, Jaw Droppers

The 8 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2019 Oscars

Taylor Swift, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Taylor Swift Unveils Her Shimmering Look for Date Night With Joe Alwyn at the 2019 Oscars After Parties

Black Panther

How History Was Made at the 2019 Oscars

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Gloria Campano, Celebs and Moms, 2019 Oscars

Julia Roberts Gives Bradley Cooper's Mom a Shout-Out at the 2019 Oscars

Mahershala Ali, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Green Book Wins Best Picture at the 2019 Oscars

Jennifer Hudson, Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, Academy Awards

Jennifer Hudson Reacting to Lady Gaga's 2019 Oscars Win Is All of Us

Olivia Colman, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Olivia Colman Gives the Most Relatable and Emotional Best Actress Speech at the 2019 Oscars

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.