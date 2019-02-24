We Can't Get Enough of Jason Momoa's Oscars Scrunchie

Nothing completes an outfit like a scrunchie.

Jason Momoa selected a Fendi light pink tux for the 2019 Oscars to match his wife, Lisa Bonet. The Hawaii native was on hand for Hollywood's biggest night to present the award for Best Documentary Feature with Helen Mirren.

But, all eyes were on the 39-year-old actor's wrist where he placed a scrunchie that perfectly matched his ensemble rather than wearing it to secure his long locks.

The velvet accessory was worn in honor of Karl Lagerfeld, who also designed the Aquaman performer's tux.

The scrunchie actually featured its own mini Fendi label. The iconic creative director actually created the original scrunchie back in the 1980s.

But, if you want to take a closer look at the scrunchie be sure to check out Momoa and Bonet in E!'s Glambot. The stylish pair not only looked amazing on the red carpet but his unique accessory was on full display in their Glambot moment.