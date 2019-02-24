Spike Lee Encourages Voters to "Do the Right Thing" After First Oscars Win

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 7:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Spike Lee, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Best Accessories

Rick Rowell/ABC

Spike Lee is officially an Oscar winner!

The writer and director won the award for Best Adapted Screenplay alongside Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott at the 2019 Oscars for their work on BlacKkKlansman.

"I want to thank Tonya, Jackson, Satchel," Lee began, thanking his family. "The word today is irony. The date, the 24th. The month, February, which also happens to be the shortest month of the year. Which also happens to be black history month. The year, 2019. The year, 1619. History, her story. 1619, 2019. 400 years, our ancestors were stolen from Mother Africa and brought to Jamestown, Virginia, enslaved. Our ancestors worked the land from can't see in the morning to can't see at night. My grandmothers, who lived to be 100 years young, who was a Spelman College graduate even though her mother was a slave."

Photos

Oscars 2019 Winners

"My grandmother, who saved 50 years of social security checks to put her first grandchild, she called me 'Spiky Poo,' she put me through Morehouse College and NYU Grad Film. NYU!" Lee continued. "Before the world tonight I give praise to our ancestors who built our country where it is today, along with the genocide of its native people. We all connect with ancestors, we will have love, wisdom, and regain our humanity. It will be a powerful moment. The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let's all mobilize, let's all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let's do the right thing! You know I had to get that in there!"

The line was a tribute to his 1989 film of the same name, Do the Right Thing.

As Lee ended his speech, the audience gave him a standing ovation, cheering as he exited the stage.

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Spike Lee , Oscars , 2019 Oscars , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rami Malek, Olivia Coleman, 2019 Oscars, Jaw Droppers

The 8 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2019 Oscars

Taylor Swift, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Taylor Swift Unveils Her Shimmering Look for Date Night With Joe Alwyn at the 2019 Oscars After Parties

Black Panther

How History Was Made at the 2019 Oscars

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Gloria Campano, Celebs and Moms, 2019 Oscars

Julia Roberts Gives Bradley Cooper's Mom a Shout-Out at the 2019 Oscars

Mahershala Ali, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Green Book Wins Best Picture at the 2019 Oscars

Jennifer Hudson, Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, Academy Awards

Jennifer Hudson Reacting to Lady Gaga's 2019 Oscars Win Is All of Us

Olivia Colman, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Olivia Colman Gives the Most Relatable and Emotional Best Actress Speech at the 2019 Oscars

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.