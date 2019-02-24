Even Hollywood Can't Get Enough of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 2019 Oscars Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
One word: Damn.
If Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's performance at the 2019 Oscars had you feeling some type of ~way~, you're not alone.
Not only did every A-lister inside Hollywood's Dolby Theatre jump to their feet to applaud the A Star Is Born co-stars' live rendition of "Shallow," but those watching from the comfort of their own homes couldn't help but take to Twitter with their thoughts on the admittedly unforgettable exchange between Gaga and Cooper.
Tyra Banks said she was "deeply touched" by the performance, and even Laverne Cox confessed she tried to push through a fractured foot to give the pair a standing ovation while relaxing on the couch.
But Gaga and Cooper's performance almost paled in comparison to the pop sensation's emotional acceptance speech after it was announced that she, alongside song writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt won the award for Best Original Song.
GAGA! How great!— h (@halsey) February 25, 2019
That was fucking beautiful, @ladygaga and Bradley Cooper. #AStarIsBorn— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 25, 2019
Oh my god that was pure magic....I have goosebumps all over my body....one of the most beautiful things I’ve seen....speechless....I love you so much Bradley and Gaga. rewinding and watching again bc that was phenomenal— Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) February 25, 2019
gaga and bradley performance gave me chills the ENTIRE time. wow. so beautiful & powerful— christina perri (@christinaperri) February 25, 2019
Go @ladygaga !!!! So proud of you— Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) February 25, 2019
Honestly, this is one of the best musical performances I’ve seen at the Oscars ever I think. So simple and pure. Brilliant job by @ladygaga and Cooper— Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 25, 2019
Why am I trying to give a standing ovation in my apartment on my fractured foot after #LadyGaga and #BradleyCooper's performance of #Shallow at the #Oscars ? Cause it was bonkers, beyond and insanely amazingly good. Though I applauded seated, the standing O was there in spirit.— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 25, 2019
Ok, so I’m DEEPly touched by @ladygaga and Bradley Cooper’s #Shallow performance. #AcademyAwards— Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) February 25, 2019
I’m was really into that Sha-la-la-la-la-lah-lah-low performance. (Tidbit: it took me 90 seconds to type this because of autocorrect.)— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) February 25, 2019
the amount of SCREAMING in this apartment during the Shallow performance— Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) February 25, 2019
Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga singing is the greatest thing that’s ever happened on television.— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) February 25, 2019
