Even Hollywood Can't Get Enough of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 2019 Oscars Performance

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 7:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

One word: Damn

If Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's performance at the 2019 Oscars had you feeling some type of ~way~, you're not alone.

Not only did every A-lister inside Hollywood's Dolby Theatre jump to their feet to applaud the A Star Is Born co-stars' live rendition of "Shallow," but those watching from the comfort of their own homes couldn't help but take to Twitter with their thoughts on the admittedly unforgettable exchange between Gaga and Cooper. 

Tyra Banks said she was "deeply touched" by the performance, and even Laverne Cox confessed she tried to push through a fractured foot to give the pair a standing ovation while relaxing on the couch. 

But Gaga and Cooper's performance almost paled in comparison to the pop sensation's emotional acceptance speech after it was announced that she, alongside song writers Mark RonsonAnthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt won the award for Best Original Song.

Photos

Oscars 2019 Winners

Keep scrolling for even more celebrity reactions to the big moment: 

To see who took home gold at tonight's show, check out the full list of winners here!

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Bradley Cooper , 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lucy Boynton, Rami Malek, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton's Romance Is the Real Winner This Awards Season

Miley Cyrus, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Miley Cyrus Sings Her Praises for Mark Ronson at the 2019 Oscars After Party

Rami Malek, Olivia Coleman, 2019 Oscars, Jaw Droppers

The 8 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2019 Oscars

Taylor Swift, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Taylor Swift Unveils Her Shimmering Look for Date Night With Joe Alwyn at the 2019 Oscars After Parties

Black Panther

How History Was Made at the 2019 Oscars

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Gloria Campano, Celebs and Moms, 2019 Oscars

Julia Roberts Gives Bradley Cooper's Mom a Shout-Out at the 2019 Oscars

Mahershala Ali, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Green Book Wins Best Picture at the 2019 Oscars

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.