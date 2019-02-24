Irina Shayk Could Not Look Prouder as Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Perform at Oscars

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 7:24 PM

Irina Shayk is one proud girlfriend!

The 33-year-old Russian model could not have looked prouder of her man Bradley Cooper as he took the 2019 Oscars stage on Sunday to perform with his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga. The two sang their hit duet from the film, "Shallow."

Shayk sat in between Cooper and Gaga in a front row in Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. As the actors walked together from their seats to the stage, Shayk clapped enthusiastically.

Earlier in the evening, Shayk and Cooper walked the Oscars red carpet together and shared a sweet look of love as they posed for photos.

Cooper, 44, and Gaga, 32, play musicians and lovers in A Star Is Born, which marks his directorial debut, and both are nominated for Oscars for their performances.

"Shallow" is also nominated for Best Original Song, while the movie is also nominated for Best Picture.

In addition to Shayk, the actor was also accompanied at the 2019 Oscars by his mother, Gloria Campano.

Cooper and Shayk have been together for almost four years and share a daughter. While Cooper and Shayk are occasionally spotted together at celebrity events, including other recent award shows, they remain largely private about their love life.

Check out a full list of 2019 Oscar winners.

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p

