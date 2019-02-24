Renee Zellweger, Sofía Vergara and More Celebrate at 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 7:15 PM
The Oscars are cool, but have you been to Vanity Fair's party?!
While many talented actors and actresses spent Sunday night inside the Dolby Theatre, others were nearby at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills for another star-studded gathering
If you didn't already guess, we're talking about the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by the publication's editor-in-chief Radhika Jones.
From late-night hosts and TV superstars to A-list couples and world-famous designers, more than a few familiar faces got all glammed up for the evening.
Even Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie stepped out with her husband Mike Feldman before an early morning wake-up call. Listen, the Oscars only happen once a year.
"La La state of mind #Oscars #VFparty," she wrote on Instagram. "All glammed up with my handsome man for #Oscars #VFparty."
Without further ado, we compiled just some of the many stars looking their absolute best in our gallery below. Take a look inside the star-studded celebration now.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
The founder of Honest and Honest Beauty enjoys a glamorous night out with her husband Cash Warren.
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Wearing Ralph & Russo, the actress is ready to celebrate the best in film.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Date night, done right! The Hollywood power couple step out in style for the star-studded party. Joe is wearing ISAIA.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
The little black dress never goes out of style!
George Pimentel/Getty Images
The actress stunned in a Georges Chakra lilac floral halter gown for her evening out.
John Shearer/Getty Images
The family that celebrates the Oscars together, stays together!
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The Vanity Fair contributor arrives at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
Stewart Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Now this is the type of reunion we love during award season!
John Shearer/Getty Images
After being styled by Brad Goreski and some beauty prep from makeup artist Jamie Greenberg and the DERMAFLASH LUXE device, the actress is ready for her close up on the red carpet,
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Well, well, we think we found a handsome gentleman on this red carpet.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
"La La state of mind #Oscars #VFparty," the Today show co-host shared on Instagram before posing with husband Mike Feldman.
REX/Shutterstock
"When you and one of your besties @gordonejames get fancy for #vanityfairoscarparty #academyawards," the Grey's Anatomy and Scandal writer shared on Instagram.
JB Lacroix / AFP
Late night? No problem for this late-night host and his leading lady.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
America's Got Talent's newest judge steps out in Valentino for her big night out.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
While we love the red dress, can we talk about the actress' earrings from Nikos Koulis?!
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The Superstore star dazzled in a silver gown from the Tadashi Shoji Spring 2019 collection.
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Talk about a red carpet smash! The Hollywood actress steps out for the event held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
The actress steps out in Jonathan Simkhai's dimensional sequin off shoulder gown.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Hairstylist John Ruggiero and makeup artist Matthew Vanleeuwen help complete the Will & Grace star's red carpet look.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Don't act surprised that the world-famous designer looks super fashionable on Oscar weekend.
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Party's here! We have a feeling this gathering just got more fun thanks to this couple's arrival.
John Shearer/Getty Images
The biggest stars in Hollywood aren't disappointing on the red carpet.
John Shearer/Getty Images
The Selma director celebrates the best films of the past year. "Congratulations to all the nominees this year. It's a special night for you, your families, friends + fellow artists to celebrate. Just relax and enjoy," she shared on Twitter. "The real job of your film is done. It's in the world. Moving and breathing. Tonight is just a cherry on top. xo."
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
The Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief shines in red for the publication's annual celebration.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
After Clayton Hawkins perfects her hair, the actress is ready to rock the red carpet in her Monique Lhuillier dress.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The Transparent producer celebrates the best in film from the past year.
Have a great time, everyone! And for the record: We'll happily take an invite next year.
Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p
