Mahershala Ali Dedicates Best Supporting Actor Win to His Grandmother at 2019 Oscars

Hey grandma, this 2019 Oscars win is for you!

During tonight's live award show, Mahershala Ali was crowned the Best Actor in a Supporting Role thanks to his portrayal of Dr. Don Shirley in Green Book.

When he took to the stage inside the Dolby Theatre, the actor had one very special family member to thank.

"I want to dedicate this to my grandmother who has been in my ear my entire life, telling me that if at first I don't succeed, try, try again," he shared with the audience. "That I can do anything I put my mind to. Always, always pushing me to think positively."