Selma Blair Makes First Public Appearance Since Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Selma Blair has made her first public appearance since announcing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

The 46-year-old Cruel Intentions actress, who shared her health news with her fans in October, arrived to the Vanity Fair 2019 Oscars dinner on Sunday evening, walking the red carpet with the help of a cane. Inside the bash, Blair shared a selfie with Shonda Rhimes.

"I have arrived. @shondarhimes @vanityfair Oscar dinner," Blair captioned the photo with Rhimes. "Congratulations to all the amazing talent."

It was just four months ago that Blair took to social media to talk to her followers about her diagnosis, sharing her story with the world.