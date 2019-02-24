breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's Vanity Fair Oscars Outing Has Us Shipping Kelly and Ryan All Over Again

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 6:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Stewart Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Step aside, Jim and Pam. Dunder Mufflin's golden couple has reunited right in time for the 2019 Oscars

Former The Office co-stars Mindy Kalingand B.J. Novak attended Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party on Sunday evening, looking like the very definition of friendship goals as they walked the red carpet together. Mindy and B.J., who famously dated IRL but have since become the poster for children for staying tight with your ex, attended the star-studded soiree together in 2018 as well. 

The actress looked oh-so glam in a sequined silver gown and strappy heels by Christian Louboutin. Mindy teased the ensemble on her Instagram Stories, joking, "Little preview of my Cinderella shoes that I'm wearing tonight. Elegant slash slutty, basically I live for that aesthetic."

Kaling then documented her and B.J.s car ride over to the bash, telling the camera, "Happy Oscars, everyone. I'm in the car on the way to several parties tonight with my good friend." 

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

"You told me this was Grammys stuff," B.J. quipped, to which Mindy asked, "Why would be going to the Grammys?"

"I don't know, why am I going to the Oscars?" he sarcastically asked. 

For more must-see moments between Mindy and B.J. through the years, check out our gallery below!

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, BJ Novak

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Red Carpet Pros

Back in 2009, Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak walked the red carpet together for the Los Angeles premiere of Inglorious Basterds.

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, BJ Novak, Ellie Kemper

Heidi Gutman / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Stars of the Show

Rewind to 2010 when The Office stars attended the NBC Upfront Presentation with co-star Ellie Kemper. 

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, BJ Novak

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dynamic Duo

Red alert! Mindy and B.J. attended the Costume Institute Gala for the 'PUNK: Chaos to Couture' exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2013. 

Article continues below

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, SAG Parties

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company

Cheers

After the 2014 SAG Awards, the pair attended the Weinstein Company & Netflix's after party in partnership with Laura Mercier. 

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, BJ Novak

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Dress to Impress

These two didn't disappoint while attending the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter.

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, BJ Novak

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Team Mindy

During the For Your Consideration panel for The Mindy Project in 2016, B.J. couldn't help but support his close friend.

Article continues below

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

East Coast Buddies

Spotted! Two Hollywood friends exploring the East Village in New York City. 

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, BJ Novak

Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Flower Power

In a rare red carpet appearance, the Hollywood stars attended the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. 

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Magic in the Air

At the world premiere of Disney's A Wrinkle in Time, Mindy received support from her close friend at the El Capitan Theatre.

Article continues below

BJ Novak, Mindy Kaling

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstoc

Look of Friendship

The 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party just got a bit more fun with these two. 

Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roadside Attractions

Get the Popcorn

Mindy and B.J. stepped out to attend the Los Angeles Film Festival World Premiere Gala screening of The Oath. 

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Awards , Mindy Kaling , , The Office , Reunion , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Oscars 2019

Irina Shayk Could Not Look Prouder as Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Perform at Oscars

Renee Zellweger, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Renee Zellweger, Sofía Vergara and More Celebrate at 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Show

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's Chemistry Ignites a Frenzy After Their 2019 Oscars Performance

Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Wayne's World, 2019 Oscars

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey Have an Excellent Wayne's World Reunion at 2019 Oscars

Nikki Bella Total Bellas 406

Sealed With a Kiss? See What Really Went Down During Nikki Bella & Peter Kraus' Date

Krysten Ritter, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Krysten Ritter Is Pregnant! Expecting Star Attends 2019 Oscars With Adam Granduciel

Mahershala Ali, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Mahershala Ali Dedicates Best Supporting Actor Win to His Grandmother at 2019 Oscars

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.