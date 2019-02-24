Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's Vanity Fair Oscars Outing Has Us Shipping Kelly and Ryan All Over Again

Stewart Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Step aside, Jim and Pam. Dunder Mufflin's golden couple has reunited right in time for the 2019 Oscars.
Former The Office co-stars Mindy Kalingand B.J. Novak attended Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party on Sunday evening, looking like the very definition of friendship goals as they walked the red carpet together. Mindy and B.J., who famously dated IRL but have since become the poster for children for staying tight with your ex, attended the star-studded soiree together in 2018 as well.
The actress looked oh-so glam in a sequined silver gown and strappy heels by Christian Louboutin. Mindy teased the ensemble on her Instagram Stories, joking, "Little preview of my Cinderella shoes that I'm wearing tonight. Elegant slash slutty, basically I live for that aesthetic."
Kaling then documented her and B.J.s car ride over to the bash, telling the camera, "Happy Oscars, everyone. I'm in the car on the way to several parties tonight with my good friend."
"You told me this was Grammys stuff," B.J. quipped, to which Mindy asked, "Why would be going to the Grammys?"
"I don't know, why am I going to the Oscars?" he sarcastically asked.
For more must-see moments between Mindy and B.J. through the years, check out our gallery below!
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Red Carpet Pros
Back in 2009, Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak walked the red carpet together for the Los Angeles premiere of Inglorious Basterds.
Heidi Gutman / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Stars of the Show
Rewind to 2010 when The Office stars attended the NBC Upfront Presentation with co-star Ellie Kemper.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Dynamic Duo
Red alert! Mindy and B.J. attended the Costume Institute Gala for the 'PUNK: Chaos to Couture' exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2013.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
Cheers
After the 2014 SAG Awards, the pair attended the Weinstein Company & Netflix's after party in partnership with Laura Mercier.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Dress to Impress
These two didn't disappoint while attending the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter.
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Team Mindy
During the For Your Consideration panel for The Mindy Project in 2016, B.J. couldn't help but support his close friend.
TheStewartofNY/GC Images
East Coast Buddies
Spotted! Two Hollywood friends exploring the East Village in New York City.
Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Flower Power
In a rare red carpet appearance, the Hollywood stars attended the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Magic in the Air
At the world premiere of Disney's A Wrinkle in Time, Mindy received support from her close friend at the El Capitan Theatre.
Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstoc
Look of Friendship
The 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party just got a bit more fun with these two.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roadside Attractions
Get the Popcorn
Mindy and B.J. stepped out to attend the Los Angeles Film Festival World Premiere Gala screening of The Oath.
