breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

Too Cute! Michael B. Jordan, Bradley Cooper & Others Bring Their Moms as Dates to the 2019 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 6:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The 2019 Oscars is a big night…for moms!

It appears that several Hollywood stars have chosen to forgo traditional plus ones as many have brought along their mothers as their respective dates. Cue the awwws, right?

The Internet practically lost its mind when Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan took to Instagram to announce that his mom would be accompanying him to the 91st Academy Awards. "My mama about to make me have to fight somebody she looking so pretty," the Creed II star gushed on the picture sharing site.

Of course, Jordan wasn't the only notable name to bring along a parental plus one. In fact, Charlize Theron had her mother Gerda join her during an interview with Ryan Seacrest.

"She's my date! There she is," the 43-year-old actress happily expressed. Come say, 'Hi!'"

Even Bradley Cooper, who has been nominated for three Academy Awards, turned the red carpet into a family affair. Specifically, both mom Gloria Campano and partner Irina Shayk accompanied the A Star Is Born director for film's biggest night.

Since the supermodel is the mother of Cooper's daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, it's safe to say that the Russian-born looker is tied for "Most Important Mom" in Bradly's life.

For all of this and more, be sure to take a peek at the images below!

Regina King, Celebs and Moms, 2019 Oscars

ABC

Regina King

The If Beale Street Could Talk actress shares a moment with her mom before accepting the Best Supporting Actress prize at the 2019 Oscars.

Amy Adams, Celebs and Moms, 2019 Oscars

ABC

Amy Adams

The Vice star is joined by her mother and sisters while hitting the red carpet for the 91st Academy Awards.

Yalitza Aparicio, Celebs and Moms, 2019 Oscars

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Yalitza Aparicio

The Roma breakout star holds her mother's hand tightly while walking the red carpet.

Article continues below

Charlize Theron, Celebs and Moms, 2019 Oscars

Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Charlize Theron

The Oscar winner's mom makes for quite the striking plus one at the Academy Awards.

Michael B Jordan, Celebs and Moms, 2019 Oscars

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Michael B. Jordan

The Black Panther actor proudly poses with his mom on the Oscars red carpet.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Gloria Campano, Celebs and Moms, 2019 Oscars

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

A family affair! The A Star Is Born director is flanked by his mom and partner during film's biggest night.

Article continues below

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Awards , Red Carpet , Charlize Theron , Bradley Cooper , Michael B. Jordan , Family , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Krysten Ritter, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Krysten Ritter Is Pregnant! Expecting Star Attends 2019 Oscars With Adam Granduciel

Selma Blair, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Selma Blair Makes First Public Appearance Since Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Makes Oscars History With a $30 Million Necklace

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, 2019 Oscars, Glambot

See the Best Oscars 2019 Glambot Moments for Yourself

Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance Couple Up at 2019 Oscars

Lady Gaga Will Call Her Grandmas If She Wins at 2019 Oscars

Bradley Cooper Feeling "Pretty Grateful" at 2019 Oscars

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.