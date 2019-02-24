Chris Evans Just Won Best Supporting Seatmate for Helping Regina King at the 2019 Oscar Awards

breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 5:38 PM

It doesn't take superhuman strength to be a good person and Chris Evansis the prime example of that.

As Regina King stood to accept the award for Best Supporting Actress, the Captain America star offered her his hand as support as she climbed the steps to the podium. The kind gesture did not go unnoticed by much of the people who watched the TV from the comfort of their home. One Twitter user proclaimed, "Chris Evans is the superior Chris. That is all." 

And the praise didn't stop there. Hundreds of people flooded Twitter with statements in awe of the star's chivalrous behavior, earning the star's name a spot in the trending bar within minutes. 

However, some people were wondering why everyone was so surprised by the common decency the actor showed. After all, the actor did the same exact thing for Betty White at the People's Choice Awards in 2015. "Chris Evans [is] the official helper up the stage guy," someone tweeted

Of course, the show is only just getting started but fingers crossed the star continues to help the ladies and gents who make their way up the stage. 

While the star is not nominated for anything at tonight's show, he presented the award for Best Production Design alongside singer Jennifer Lopez

To see who takes home the gold at tonight's show, check out the full list of winners here!

