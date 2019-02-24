Lady Gaga Comes to Rami Malek's Rescue at 2019 Oscars

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 5:37 PM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Lady Gaga to the rescue!
Tying bow ties can be tricky, so the singer and actress helped fellow nominee Rami Malek fix his before they settled into their seats at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood before the 2019 Oscars ceremony began on Sunday. What are famous friends for?
Gaga is nominated for her leading role in Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born, and the two are also nominated for Best Original Song for their duet "Shallow," which they are set to perform at the ceremony.
Malek is nominated for his leading role as the late Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Both films are also nominated for Best Picture.
The two actors have bumped into each other previously during this award season, as they both have been nominated for a few different honors.
At the Oscars, Malek was accompanied by his girlfriend Lucy Boynton, who plays his character's lover Mary Austin in Bohemian Rhapsody.
