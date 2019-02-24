Regina King Pays Tribute to Her Mother After Winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Congrats to Regina King!

The 48-year-old performer took home the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her part in If Beale Street Could Talk at the 2019 Oscars.

After the Ray actress took the stage to accept her Oscar, she thanked her mother.

"I'm an example of what it looks like when support and love is poured into someone," she shared as her mother sat in the audience. "Mom, I love you so much. Thank you for teaching me that god is always leaning, always has been leaning in my direction."

The Watchmen star also made sure to shout out to her fellow nominees.

"My sisters in art. Marina, Amy, Emma, Rachel. It's an honor to have my name to be said with yours. This whole step of the way, it's been pretty amazing," she explained.

The Southland actress beat out Amy Adams (Vice), Marina de Tavira (Roma), Emma Stone (The Favourite) and Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) to take home the Academy Award.

It's clear that the Los Angeles native made an impression on audiences in If Beale Street Could Talk.