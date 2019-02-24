breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)
Lady Gaga Says Spreading Love Is "All That You Can Hope For" on Oscars Red Carpet

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 5:08 PM

The star was born and the star has arrived.

Lady Gaga arrived at the 2019 Oscarslooking stunning in a black strapless gown and leather gloves. She completed her show-stopping ensemble with a stunning diamond necklace and matching earrings. 

Notably, she walked the carpet solo but revealed exclusively to E! News that she was honored to be part of a project that is all about love.

"That's all that you can hope for. You can only pray that blessing of what you made can reach into the world and spread love," the performer shared. "Of all things that we can spread, that's the most beautiful that we possibly could." 

This marks the singer's first appearance since E! News confirmed on Tuesday that she and her fiancé Christian Carino split up. On Feb. 14, E! News reported that the couple broke up the previous week, but he was "desperately trying to get back together" with her. Two other sources, however, told us that she and Carino were still a couple. 

Despite the reports that they were potentially still together, another source explained to E! News on Feb. 19 that their relationship "just didn't work out" and their engagement was off.

The source added, "Relationships sometimes end. It's not a long dramatic story."

Oscars 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Fans first began speculating at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10 that she and the talent agent had broken up because he wasn't present at the ceremony. Gaga wasn't wearing her $400,000 rare pink sapphire engagement ring, either.

Another source explained she kept the jewelry off "due to performing." The source also said, "They have put all their wedding plans on hold until after Gaga's busy season, but still plan to get married this year." 

The 32-year-old multi-talented artist has been having the time of her life this awards season, and Carino was at her side at most of them. He last appeared alongside the Oscar nominee at the SAG Awards on Jan. 27, where they shared lots of PDA.

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

It's a big night for Lady Gaga, who is nominated for a number of awards, including Best Actress. A Star Is Born is nominated for a plethora of awards, too, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. She and her co-star Bradley Cooperare scheduled to perform their award-winning song "Shallow" together during the show.

Cooper told E! News earlier in February, "I'm sure I'll be terrified." But if his surprise appearance at Lady Gaga's Engima show in Las Vegas was any indication of how their performance will go, the Oscars audience will most definitely be on their feet cheering.

It's no surprise that Lady Gaga looked like a true queen at the show tonight. She looked flawless at the 2016 Oscars in a white Brandon Maxwell pantsuit. She has since upped the ante and become even more of a fashion icon in her own right this awards season. For instance, she paid tribute to Judy Garland in an absolutely stunning lavender Valentino gown at the 2019 Golden Globes. At the SAG Awards, she opted for a white Dior gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

The Joanne singer always leaves us guessing as to what her look will be, and she certainly didn't disappoint. Take a look at the gallery below to see her best style from the A Star Is Born press tour.

