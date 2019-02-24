Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Share a Look of Love on the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 4:54 PM

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Bradley Cooper brought with him to the 2019 Oscars his two favorite women in his life—partner and model  Irina Shayk and mom Gloria Campano!

The actor looked dapper in a black tux. Shayk, who shares a daughter with Cooper, wowed in a black, high neck, long sleeve backless gown with gold tassels. The two posed on the red carpet and shared a look of love.

Campano also looked stylish in a matching black dress.

Cooper's film A Star Is Born, his directorial debut, is nominated for eight Oscars, including acting nods for him and co-star Lady Gaga and a nomination for Best Original Song for their duet "Shallow."

2019 Oscars: Red Carpet Couples

The film has also won and been nominated for a slew of other awards this award season.

Bradley Cooper Celebs and Moms, 2019 Oscars

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Shayk accompanied Cooper to the 2019 Directors Guild Awards and the 2019 Golden Globes, which won Best Original Song for "Shallow."

Check out a full list of winners and nominations for the 2019 Oscars.

