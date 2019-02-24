Awkwafina's Purse Doubling as a Flask of Tequila at the 2019 Oscars Is Peak Awkwafina

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 4:32 PM

Awkwafina was capital-R ready for the 2019 Oscars.

For starters, the Crazy Rich Asians star strutted her best stuff on the red carpet in a DSquared2 lavender pantsuit with a ribbon bow tie. She rocked a sparkly clutch purse that matched the hue of her suit, too. But it turns out that her purse was useful for more than just holding her cellphone and other necessities. No, the accessory itself was a very big mood. 

In fact, it's a flask. Filled with a tequila. Is that not the most glamorous and probably priciest flask we've ever seen?  Video captured her taking a swig of her libation on the carpet and taking it straight like a champ. No chaser needed here! The rapper is also presenting at the show tonight.

It's the Oscars version of Rihanna's leaving with a wine glass look. Post Malone would be proud, too.

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Awkwafina stopped by to talk to Ryan Seacrest on the carpet and discussed when she felt she truly made it big in Hollywood. She was recently featured on an episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? with the question "With a name sounding like a bottled water brand, what rapper and comedian starred in 2018's Ocean's 8 and Crazy Rich Asians?" The 29-year-old was completely stunned to say the least.

"I screamed one scream that went on for like five to six minutes. I was incorrigible. I couldn't believe it," she told Seacrest.

As for Crazy Rich Asians' major success, Awkafina praised the film and said it was "a story that needed to be told."

She added, "It showed a lot of little girls that you can be out there, you can be an actress and you can be a movie star."

Watch her full interview with Ryan Seacrest above.

Stay updated with the entire list of winners here.

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p

