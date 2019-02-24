Jennifer Hudson Emulates the Dancer Emoji With Her Fiery Red Dress at the 2019 Oscars

The weather might be chilly and cloudy in Los Angeles, but that didn't stop Jennifer Hudson from bringing the heat to the 2019 Oscars.

Stars stepped out in their finest fashion for the special occasion, and considering the Oscars are one lavish ceremony, the red carpet was oozing with glamour.

While many celebrities were on the same wavelength and opted for bright pink outfits and cool pantsuits, the "Spotlight" singer took a different approach. She looked resplendent in a bold red gown from Elie Saab's SS19 Couture.

For the Oscars, it seems she took it up a notch with her flashy asymmetrical dress. She looked like the dancer emoji—in the best way, of course.

The 37-year-old star's gown features over-the-top ruffles that drape down, and since it's an asymmetrical design, she's baring her shoulder while the other side has a long-sleeve style.

She accessorized with statement earrings and strappy heels.