Charlize Theron Debuts Her Most Dramatic Makeover Yet at the 2019 Oscars

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 4:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

No one does it quite like Charlize Theron

The A-list actress and style chameleon attended Sunday's 2019 Oscars, where she debuted a new look that has us booking an appointment with our hair stylists stat.

No longer rocking the platinum blonde tresses fans have grown to know as her signature style over the years, Theron went short (like super short) and brunette for the star-studded occasion. 

Charlize's super talented glam squad, comprised of hair stylist Adir Abergel and makeup artist Kate Lee, helped bring the dramatic transformation to life, and as it turns out, the actress' elegant bob may have been a last-minute decision.

"Decided to chop it all off before the big moment," Adir wrote alongside an Instagram snapshot trimming his client's 'do. 

Photos

Oscars 2019: Best Dressed Stars

As for Charlize's Oscars ensemble, fashion stylist extraordinaire Leslie Fremar dressed the celeb in a pale blue gown by Dior. Layers of Bulgari diamonds completed the glamorous look, as did several bangle bracelets. 

Charlize Theron, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

And that's how it's done, ladies and gentlemen.

Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Academy Awards Sunday, February 24, 5e|2p on E! Canada and watch The 2019 Academy Awards on CTV at 8e|5p

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Red Carpet , Awards , Charlize Theron , Hair , Makeover , Style , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Stuns on the Oscars Red Carpet in First Appearance Since Christian Carino Split

Angela Bassett, 2019 Oscars

Angela Bassett Reveals the Moment She Knew Black Panther Would Be a Major Hit at 2019 Oscars

Kacey Musgraves Celebrates Her 4 Grammys at 2019 Oscars

Melissa McCarthy Honors Past Roles on 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Share a Look of Love on the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Serena Williams, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Serena Williams Oozes Girl Power on the Red Carpet at 2019 Oscars

Charlize Theron Brings Mother as Date to 2019 Oscars

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.