Gemma Chan Reveals How She Feels About All the Crazy Rich Asians Fame at 2019 Oscars

Gemma Chan is perfect in pink.

The Crazy Rich Asians star looks drop dead gorgeous at the 2019 Oscars in a bright pink gown from Valentino, which she perfectly compliments with Bulgari diamond earrings. And, the best part of the gown by far is the fact that it has pockets!

Nothing less than is expected from the star, who has some of the best red carpet looks in history. But Gemma went especially all out for the Oscars since it is her very first time attending the prestigious awards show. "It's quite surreal. It's my first time here — I'm really excited," she gushed to E! News' Giuliana Rancic.

Even after the massive success Crazy Rich Asians has had in the past year, Gemma said that the glitz and glamour of it all "still doesn't feel real."